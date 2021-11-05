ALTON - One morning several years ago, Alton Alderwoman Rosie Brown looked out her home window and observed a young boy shivering with high pants and no visible socks. That situation inspired her so much that she began a mission to try to ensure young children in the Alton area have new socks for winter.

Rosie’s Sixth Annual Socks for Tots Drive during November-December is off and running.

“This is our sixth year and the socks drive has kicked off,” she said. “We are looking for a very successful socks drive. People in our community truly care about their children. This has made a big difference and the schools and daycares look forward to the socks drive every year.”

Anyone with any questions please contact Rosie at 618-433-9976.

This list of places in Alton drop socks off is as follows:

Duke Bakery

YWCA

Boys and Girls Club

Bluff City Grill

Article continues after sponsor message

Webster Temple Church

New Beginnings Hair Salon

Marcia’s Daycare

Maxine's Daycare

Today’s Beauty Store

US Nails

Lovett’s Soul Food Restaurant

Athletico

Madison County Housing Authority

Main Street Baptist Church

More like this: