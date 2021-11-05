Young Boy Shivering At Bus Stop Motivates Rosie Brown's Socks For Tots Drive Every Year
ALTON - One morning several years ago, Alton Alderwoman Rosie Brown looked out her home window and observed a young boy shivering with high pants and no visible socks. That situation inspired her so much that she began a mission to try to ensure young children in the Alton area have new socks for winter.
Rosie’s Sixth Annual Socks for Tots Drive during November-December is off and running.
“This is our sixth year and the socks drive has kicked off,” she said. “We are looking for a very successful socks drive. People in our community truly care about their children. This has made a big difference and the schools and daycares look forward to the socks drive every year.”
Anyone with any questions please contact Rosie at 618-433-9976.
This list of places in Alton drop socks off is as follows:
Duke Bakery
YWCA
Boys and Girls Club
Bluff City Grill
Webster Temple Church
New Beginnings Hair Salon
Marcia’s Daycare
Maxine's Daycare
Today’s Beauty Store
US Nails
Lovett’s Soul Food Restaurant
Athletico
Madison County Housing Authority
Main Street Baptist Church
