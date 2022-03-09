GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will present the “You have a Voice!” Humanities Speech Contest at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

The event lends a venue for L&C students to share their heartfelt stories and thoughts on what it means to be human. The contest returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I couldn’t be more excited to hear what messages this year’s speeches will hold,” said Speech Professor Elizabeth Grant. “With the many challenges our students and communities have experienced in recent times, I can only imagine the wisdom, empathy and resilience earned through their experiences. This event is designed to showcase just that.”

Speeches will be 5-8 minutes in length. Topics will relate to the following Illinois Articulation Initiative: “What it means to be human – the struggles, aspirations, comedies and tragedies, and achievements and failures of human beings. The humanities wrestle with the basic questions that confront all humans in the course of their lives – identity, beauty, courage, love, truth, justice, and morality; and examine the dreams, traditions, and cultural expressions of peoples through time who have wrestled with these same questions.”

All L&C students are encouraged to participate. There will be a cash prize for three winners.

The event, sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa and Student Activities, is free and open to the public.

Anyone with questions or wishing to participate can contact Grant at eegrant@lc.edu.

