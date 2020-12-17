Yolanda Crochrell Announces She's Running For Ward 2 Alderman In Edwardsville Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Yolanda Crochrell, 53 years old, resident of Edwardsville for 14 years, and resident of Ward 2 for 13 years, is running for Ward 2 Alderman in April 2021. Article continues after sponsor message Mrs. Crochrell is currently Precinct Committee person of Madison County’s 26th precinct, and Project Director for the 21st Century program in Madison School District #12. She is a member of several local boards including the Madison County Housing Authority and the Edwardsville and Madison chapters of the NAACP, has multiple roles at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church in Madison, IL., and was the YWCA of Alton 2019 Woman of Distinction. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending