Come experience the Wildey Theatre and feel good in body, mind, & soul. The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is now offering free yoga classes on the 3rd Tuesday of the month from 7-8pm staring in November and running through May.

Our first class will be November 17th and will be located on the 3rd floor of the Wildey Theatre Event Center. The class is open to all levels and best of all it is completely free. Please bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up your mat. Space is limited and small donations are welcomed.

For more information, please