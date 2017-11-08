EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center and Eric Center fitness facilities are both extremely popular and loaded with equipment, but some state-of-the-art additions have improved both locations.

New Precor Cardio Equipment has been added at both fitness centers and rubber flooring has been positioned all over the Esic Center fitness facility. The Meyer Center Fitness Center had rubber flooring installed last September and October.

“The replacement of equipment with state-of-art high quality fitness equipment, a total of fifty-eight pieces, and other improvements such as new flooring will allow facility users to continue a great experience at the YMCA,” Edwardsville YMCA CEO Gary Niebur said.

“The YMCA has an aggressive facility improvement plan for all of our facilities and the renovation of the the fitness centers at the Meyer Center and the Esic Center is a perfect example of how we reinvest in already great facilities. The ‘new and improved’ fitness centers are a great addition and comments from facility users have been extremely positive.”

Niebur added that each year the Edwardsville YMCA invests hundreds of thousands of dollars in its facilities and equipment.

“We reinvest in our facilities in order to serve our members, patrons, and the people of the communities we so proudly serve,” Niebur said.

