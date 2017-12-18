EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville YMCA Board President Mark Motley announced Tom Verheyen as the choice for the new president/chief executive officer to replace Gary Niebur, who will retire in February 2018 after 35 years with the YMCA.

“The Search Committee recently completed an extensive search that spanned several months and included a significant amount of candidate applications,” Motley said. “The field was narrowed to a highly competitive group of internal and external finalists with outstanding qualifications. The effective date of Tom assuming the new title and responsibilities will coincide with Gary’s retirement date and be announced prior to the completion of the transition.”

“Tom has been with the Edwardsville YMCA for over 13 years. He was hired as the recreational sports director in 2004 and moved to the Meyer Center when it opened in 2005. Under his leadership, the Y experienced exceptional growth in recreational sports programming. He was promoted to branch director in 2009 and has continued to lead the management staff through numerous challenges and successes in the expansion and growth of all programs at Meyer, including health and wellness, gymnastics and one of the largest summer day camps in the area.”

Longtime YMCA Board CEO/President Gary Niebur said the following about Verheyen’s selection: “Tom has been an integral part of the YMCA leadership team and has demonstrated that he has the skills and ability to serve as President/CEO of the Edwardsville YMCA. His commitment to our YMCA and to the people and communities we serve is second to none. Our YMCA will be in good hands under his leadership.”

“Tom, coupled with exceptional staff at all levels, will be an effective leader as our YMCA moves forward.”

Motley said Tom has extensive experience in many facets of YMCA operations, including staff leadership, programming, facilities and fiscal management.

“He was recently awarded the '2017 Outstanding Facilities Director of the Year' at the Fall Rally for the YMCA Illinois Alliance,” Motley said. “He has forged community relationships and collaborations through Rotary and SIUE. He is a leader with energy, has a tremendous work ethic and a passion for the mission of the Y. He has the board of directors’ confidence and full support.”

“We look forward to a wonderful partnership as we work to enhance health living and social responsibility throughout the communities served by the Edwardsville YMCA.”

