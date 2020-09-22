EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kris M. Tharp has more than made his mark in law enforcement throughout his years as a leader of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, and founder of the Madison County TRIAD program advocating for seniors. Recently, Tharp was promoted to the rank of captain and appointed to a new challenge as Madison County Jail Administrator.

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin described Kris Tharp as “a dependable and loyal employee.”

Capt. Tharp's commitment and passion to law enforcement have resulted in his new promotion from lieutenant to the leader of the Madison County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division.

“He worked the street for the majority of his career,” Sheriff Lakin said. “Kris spent his time in investigations and worked his way through the ranks to lieutenant. With his skills, Kris proved he was worthy of promotion to the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad deputy commander rank. That is a position that not just anybody gets. Kris is not afraid of a challenge or of taking on new responsibility.

"Kris is a hard-working guy, not afraid to get into something no matter how difficult it is. The jail superintendent position is a tough job. Not everyone is cut out to do it. Plus, everybody now is concerned about COVID-19 spreading amongst jail inmates.”

Kris discussed with Sheriff Lakin starting the TRIAD program, which has been of remarkable assistance to seniors in the region in its three-year existence.

“The Madison County TRIAD is comprised of members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, area senior citizen service providers, and of course our senior citizens,” Capt. Tharp said. “This organization exists for one reason, and one reason, only, ‘to improve the lives of Madison County senior citizens.” Tharp is the president of the Madison County TRIAD group.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sheriff Lakin said he immediately said "yes" to Kris when he explained the TRIAD program to him and what it would mean to the region.

“I said yes, take it and run with it and he took it and developed it into a great program for the most vulnerable senior citizens,” the sheriff said. “He has done a great job with it and it is important he gets recognized for all his hard work.”

Capt. Tharp said he was honored that Sheriff Lakin placed his faith in him to lead the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division.

“I am of the belief that Madison County has the finest county jail in the state and that is directly attributed to the dedication and commitment of the men and women who work there every day,” Tharp said. “I am excited to call upon the relationships I have built in the community, including our area service providers and police departments, to ensure that our employees can grow professionally while those who must stay with us in our jail have the best possible environment to temporarily live.”

Tharp continued and said: “Assuming the responsibility of a county jail during a pandemic is quite a challenge, but thanks to the leadership of Sheriff Lakin and those who have led the jail before me, I find myself entering a situation that is the best it could possibly be under the circumstances. The Madison County TRIAD will remain unaffected by the move as I will be able to continue in my role with the organization. TRIAD is nearly three years old and although we have modified how we do business due to COVID, initiatives like our telephone check-in program and free mask giveaways continue to grow.

Sheriff Lakin said people don’t rise through the ranks with Madison County Sheriff’s Office without hard work, dedication, and being loyal.

“I think Kris will do a great job as jail administrator,” Lakin concluded.

More like this: