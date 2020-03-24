ST. LOUIS – The first quarterback in St. Louis BattleHawks history is moving across the state.

After a successful shortened season with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks, quarterback Jordan Ta’Amu is headed to the NFL. The BattleHawks announced Monday night that Ta’Amu, a 6-foot-3, 214-pound QB who attended the University of Mississippi, has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ta’Amu, the third ranked quarterback in the XFL this season, completed 72 percent of his passes over five games. He threw for 1,050 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He led St. Louis to an unbeaten record at home and 3-2 overall, good for a tie for first place in the XFL East Division when the season was prematurely halted due to coronavirus concerns. Ta’Amu was named the XFL’s Star of the Week after the BattleHawks’ Week 4 victory over the Seattle Dragons.

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs’ starter, and the team re-signed veteran backup Chad Henne to a two-year contract last week, so Ta’Amu will likely be battling for a third-string position with Vanderbilt product Kyle Shurmur, an undrafted rookie last season.

