Wyatt Taylor Clyde
Name: Wyatt Taylor Clyde
Parents: Kayla Parker and Taylor Clyde of Collinsville
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth weight: 7 lbs 11 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 4:44 PM
Date: 3/17/2018
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Alainnah Cobb (5)
Grandparents: Connie and Billy Parker of Granite City, Bill and Jessica Beers of Collincville, Mike Clyde of Caseyville
Great-Grandparents: Gene and Norma Clyde of Williamsburg, VA, Jim and Debbie Lay of Zephyrihills, FL
More like this: