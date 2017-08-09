(Busch Stadium) No, it wasn’t a blockbuster waiver trade between the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals, it was just a case of mistaken identity when Adam Wainwright and Dexter Fowler boarded the wrong bus at Kauffman Stadium last night.

Apparently the confusion was created when the bus driver, who was standing outside the vehicle, motioned to the players.

“He didn’t say anything to me, he just pointed on the bus so that’s where I went,” explained Wainwright. “There were like six people on there. I looked back in the back and it was Mike Minor and couple guys that I knew weren’t Cardinal players. I’m like ‘how’s it going guys, just checking on you to see how everything’s going?”

“Waino actually sat down, though, I didn’t sit down,” laughed Fowler. “I just got on the bus. I followed Waino, thought Waino knew what he was doing. Obviously, he didn’t so he got me.”

“They knew,” said Wainwright. “It happens every now and then, something like that when buses are parked right there where you would normally get on the bus but your bus in actually, because they’re the home team so they have your spot and you have to go farther.”

Yep, the @Royals bus driver set us up! He got us… well done https://t.co/kSgoPNnJEW — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) August 9, 2017

Wainwright is scheduled to pitch on Friday, but Fowler is in the lineup tonight and batting cleanup.

“Just getting lucky,” smiled Fowler of his 14 home runs on the season. “You look at even the outs I’ve made, they’re line drives. I just try to hit line drives, you get under it a little bit and it’s a homer.”

Activated from the disabled list on Monday, Fowler has gone 3-7, with each of those being extra base hits.

“You just gotta stay with what you were doing,” he explained. “Just get healthy. For about a week and a half there, I was swinging with one hand. It’s a lot easier to swing with two.”

Obviously, Dexter has lead things off this season, but has also hit second, third, and sixth but this is the first time he has hit fourth.

“It doesn’t matter–I’m trying to hit all nine,” said Fowler with another grin.

Matt Carpenter, 1B

Jose Martinez, LF

Paul DeJong, SS

Dexter Fowler, CF

Yadier Molina, C

Jedd Gyorko, 3B

Kolten Wong, 2B

Randal Grichuk, RF

Mike Leake, P

photo credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports