WRESTLING

CAHOKIA 48, ALTON 34: Alton took on Cahokia in a dual meet Saturday, the Redbirds dropping a 48-34 decision to the Comanches.

Alton's winners were Kaleb Vann at 113, Tyler Campbell at 120, Garrett Sims at 126, Pierre Evans at 145, Courtney Wilson at 152 and Kyle Hughes at 285.

The Redbirds fell to 10-12 in dual meet for the year with a pair of meets to end the regular season coming, at home agaist Belleville East at 6 p.m. Wednsday and at home against Roxana at 6 p.m. Thursday for Senior Night.

JERSEY WRESTLERS: Jersey's wrestling team has had some recent dual meets. Here's a look at how the Panthers fared:

JCHS dropped a 55-16 decision to Alton, with Panther wins coming from David Diest, Zeke Waltz, Branyn Staples and Ross Spidel; against Kirkwood, the Panther dropped a 46-24 decision, with wins coming from Ryan Heitzig, Kellen Williams, Jacob Olson, Chris Jackson and Spidel.

Against Rockwood Marquette, Jersey fell 47-30 with Diest, Waltz, Jackson, Zach Renken and Spidel all recording falls. The Panthers defeated Carlinville 42-39 as Ashley Duncan, Williams, Diest, Waltz, Jackson, Issac Herrera and Spidel all getting win; against New Berlin, Jersey scored a 69-15 win over New Berlin, with wins coming from Duncan, Williams, Olson, Diest, Conor Pegram, Waltz, Staples, Jackson, Drew Sauerwein, Spidel and Matt Daniels.

EDWARDSVILLE WINS HICKMAN TOURNEY: Edwardsville emerged victorious in the Columbia (Mo.) Hickman Tournament Friday and Saturday, the Tigers scoring 641.5 points to easily outdistance second-place Cedar Hill (Mo.) Northwest, who was second with 503.5 points. Parkway South was third with 420.5, Jefferson City fourth with 399 points and Lee's Summit (Mo.) North of the Kansas City area fifth with 381 point

Noah Surtin took first in at 120, defeating Cannon Newhouse of Cedar Hill Northwest 4-0 in the final, while Luke Odo won the 132 class with a 6-3 decision over Garret Kleoppel of Parkway South; Sam Martin also won at 195 on an injury default from Jefferson City's Ian Cole and Josh Anderson won at 220 by an injury default at 4:40 by Joplin's Jaydn Withrow.

Thirds were won by Maxon Karnes at 113 and Jack Evans at 126, while fourths went to Grant Matarelli at 106, Will Zupanci at 145 and Caleb Harrold at 160; a fifth was claimed by Dylan Wright at 138, Simon Weakley (170) took a sixth, Drew Gvillo (152) finished seventh in his class and Blake Moss was ninth at 182 and Lloyd Reynolds too 11th at 275.

MEL TAKES PART IN TWO TOURNEYS: Metro East Lutheran split its' wrestling team to take part in two tournaments last weekend, Caleb Cope taking part in the Rochester Rocket Invitational while others took part in the snow-delayed Carmi JV Invitational.

Cope was eliminated at Rochester with a pair of pins, one to Sparta's Adam Krisby and one to Reese Edwards of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin; both falls were recorded late in the bouts.

At Carmi, DaJuan Bolton took the win at 120 with a pair of pinfalls in his bouts, while Michael Fields had four falls in a row to begin at 170 before falling to Carterville's Bailey Hicks in a six-man round-robin bracket. At 106. Jakob Schroeder recorded three falls and a decision before dropping what turned out to be the championship bout to Goreville's Owen Pulliam and Jordan Neal finished third at 113 for the Knights.

MEL will host a series of duals at home Friday night for their Senior Night; Goreville, Red Bud, Breese Mater Dei and Granite City's JV will travel to Edwardsville for the quad; bouts begin at 5:30 p.m.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

