GLEN CARBON - Wreaths were placed on the graves of over 70 veterans at Glen Carbon Village Cemetery Saturday morning as a part of Wreaths Across America.

Phillip Bailey, event chairman, said Wreaths Across America was formed as a non profit organization in 2007, committed to continue and expand their mission to "remember, honor and teach."

“At this very moment there are Wreaths Across America ceremonies going on all across the nation,” Bailey said. “Our gathering here today at this cemetery and other memorial sites across America remind us that we are one nation, under one flag and we want you to help us remember, honor and teach the next generation that we are all proud to be American’s that live in a free society.”

Article continues after sponsor message

After a brief prayer from Chaplin David Noble and a moment of silence, Bailey said the nation "continues to stand as a shining beacon."

“We thank those that have given their lives to keep us free, we shall not forget them, we shall remember them,” Bailey said before the wreaths were place on the graves by Boy Scout Troop 1034 and the Pin Oak 4H Club.

“I wish to thank everyone who came out here today and hope you take time to remember, honor and teach the next generation that freedom is not free,” Bailey said in his closing remarks.

More like this: