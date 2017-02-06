Wrapup of Mount Olive, Jersey Wrestling Regional Meets Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CLASS 1A MOUNT OLIVE REGIONAL TEAM STANDINGS: Belleville Althoff, 183.5; Litchfield, 139; Carlinville, 93; East Alton-Wood River 90; Mount Olive, 81, Roxana, 80.5; Pittsfield, 62; Metro East Lutheran, 3 CHAMPIONSHIP AND THIRD-PLACE BOUTS 106: Drew Sobol (East Alton-Wood River) defeated Bailey Powell (Litchfield) 16-5 (championship bout); Isaiah Bernal (Belleville Althoff) pinned Cody Cherry (Roxana) 5:42 (third-place bout) 120: Austin Hammond (East Alton-Wood River) pinned Ryan Reid (Mount Olive) 1:15 (third-place bout) 126: Jacob Carpenter (Jersey pinned Issac Daughtery (Carlinville) 1:13 (third-place bout) 132: Zac Blasioli (East Alton-Wood River) defeated Max Kristol (Carlinville) 14-7 (championship bout) 138: Alex Maguire (Roxana) defeated Nate Burns (Carlinville) 18-0 (championship bout) 145: Michael Cherry (Roxana) pinned Rylan Frankfort (Carlinville) 2:24 (championship bout) 160: Austin Carey (Belleville Althoff) defeated Jacob Erslon (East Alton-Wood River) 7-5 (third-place bout) 220: Adam Copeland (East Alton-Wood River) won by bye Article continues after sponsor message 285: Brett Nyswonger (Roxana) pinned Jon Wright (East Alton-Wood River) 4:25 (championship bout) CLASS 2A JERSEY REGIONAL TEAM STANDINGS: Cahokia, 183; Triad, 167.5; Waterloo, 109; East St. Louis, 77; Jacksonville, 76; Mascoutah, 72.5; Civic Memorial, 72; Highland, 69.5; Jersey, 62.5 CHAMPIONSHIP AND THIRD-PLACE BOUTS 120: Bryce Kirk (Waterloo) defeated Huson Brown (Civic Memorial) 9-8 (third-place bout) 138: Dalton Viglaskt (Wagerloo) defeated Brady Christeson (Civic Memorial) by technical fall 16-1 (championship bout); Austin Kimbrel (Jersey) pinned Tanner Durell (Triad) 3:55 (third-place bout) 152: Trent Rakers (Highland) pinned Zeke Watts (Jersey) 3:01 (championship bout) 160: Edgar Jones (East St. Louis) defeated Brandon Copeland (Civic Memorial) 2-1 (third-place bout) 170: Anc Crehan (Triad) defeated Christopher Jackson (Jersey) 4-0 (championshp bout); Joel Large (Jacksonville) pinned Eian McIntire (Civic Memorial 3:28 (third-place bout) 182: Kaleb Wolverton (Triad) defeated Ross Speidel (Jersey) 14-7 (third-place bout) 195: Brandon Carpenter (Civic Memorial) pinned Danny Brownlee (Cahokia) 2:29 (championship bout) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More! Trending