East Alton-Wood River's Drew SobolCLASS 1A MOUNT OLIVE REGIONAL

TEAM STANDINGS: Belleville Althoff, 183.5; Litchfield, 139; Carlinville, 93; East Alton-Wood River 90; Mount Olive, 81, Roxana, 80.5; Pittsfield, 62; Metro East Lutheran, 3

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

CHAMPIONSHIP AND THIRD-PLACE BOUTS

106: Drew Sobol (East Alton-Wood River) defeated Bailey Powell (Litchfield) 16-5 (championship bout); Isaiah Bernal (Belleville Althoff) pinned Cody Cherry (Roxana) 5:42 (third-place bout)

120: Austin Hammond (East Alton-Wood River) pinned Ryan Reid (Mount Olive) 1:15 (third-place bout)

126: Jacob Carpenter (Jersey pinned Issac Daughtery (Carlinville) 1:13 (third-place bout)

132: Zac Blasioli (East Alton-Wood River) defeated Max Kristol (Carlinville) 14-7 (championship bout)

138:  Alex Maguire (Roxana) defeated Nate Burns (Carlinville) 18-0 (championship bout)

145: Michael Cherry (Roxana) pinned Rylan Frankfort (Carlinville) 2:24 (championship bout)

160: Austin Carey (Belleville Althoff) defeated Jacob Erslon (East Alton-Wood River) 7-5 (third-place bout)

220: Adam Copeland (East Alton-Wood River) won by bye

Article continues after sponsor message

285: Brett Nyswonger (Roxana) pinned Jon Wright (East Alton-Wood River) 4:25 (championship bout)

CLASS 2A JERSEY REGIONAL

TEAM STANDINGS: Cahokia, 183; Triad, 167.5; Waterloo, 109; East St. Louis, 77; Jacksonville, 76; Mascoutah, 72.5; Civic Memorial, 72; Highland, 69.5; Jersey, 62.5

CHAMPIONSHIP AND THIRD-PLACE BOUTS

120: Bryce Kirk (Waterloo) defeated Huson Brown (Civic Memorial) 9-8 (third-place bout)

138: Dalton Viglaskt (Wagerloo) defeated Brady Christeson (Civic Memorial) by technical fall 16-1 (championship bout); Austin Kimbrel (Jersey) pinned Tanner Durell (Triad) 3:55 (third-place bout)

152: Trent Rakers (Highland) pinned Zeke Watts (Jersey) 3:01 (championship bout)

160: Edgar Jones (East St. Louis) defeated Brandon Copeland (Civic Memorial) 2-1 (third-place bout)

170: Anc Crehan (Triad) defeated Christopher Jackson (Jersey) 4-0 (championshp bout); Joel Large (Jacksonville) pinned Eian McIntire (Civic Memorial 3:28 (third-place bout)

182: Kaleb Wolverton (Triad) defeated Ross Speidel (Jersey) 14-7 (third-place bout)

195: Brandon Carpenter (Civic Memorial) pinned Danny Brownlee (Cahokia) 2:29 (championship bout)

More like this:

Dawson, Skiles Win State Championships In IHSA Girls Wrestling Finals, Kahoks Finish Fourth In Team Standings  
Mar 2, 2025
Wilkinson Wins 100th Career Match, Tigers Dominate In Winning Class 3A Wrestling Regional, Advances 11 To Sectional
Feb 9, 2025
Tigers Send Six To State, Kahoks Four, Shells Two, Multiple School Send At Least One As Edwardsville Wins Highland Sectional  
Feb 18, 2025
CM Advances Five Wrestlers, Mascoutah Four, Triad Get Three In, Jersey, East Side, and Highland Two Each In Class 2A Lincoln Sectional
Feb 18, 2025
Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Play It Again Sports Scoreboard
5 days ago

 