ALTON – It was a special occasion Friday evening when the Alton Fire Department decided to host their Firefighter’s Ball once again. It’s one of the only nights out of the year that all the volunteers can be in the same room with one another and their families.

The department doesn’t take these opportunities for granted, so when everyone was dressed to the nines inside WOW Event Center in Upper Alton, they were sure to have a good time.

Doors opened at 5 p.m. as guests had the chance to get professional photos taken. The bar was open as well to enjoy before dinner.

Dinner was provided by Chef Bob’s Catering Company. Before dinner, the firemen presented the colors and said a fireman’s prayer. After that, another prayer blessed the food.

Finally, guests began eating around 6:30 p.m. They ate and danced into the night and enjoyed one of the few chances they have to just relax and have some fun.

