JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Police Department has released the name of the officer who was wounded during an officer-involved shooting, which took place after 1:10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Suspect Austin Durham allegedly broke into DJ's Pub and Grill, located at 117 West Prairie Street in Jerseyville at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, triggering an alarm. When officers responded to that alarm, Durham allegedly fled on foot toward the Jerseyville Tobacco Shop, located at 303 South Jefferson.

When officers pursued him, Durham allegedly opened fire, injuring Jerseyville Officer Nathan Miller, who returned fire after being struck. Miller was taken to Jersey Community Hospital before being taken to St. Louis University Hospital by ambulance

Miller is in the ICU, and listed in stable condition as of today.

Officers from both the Jerseyville Police Department and Jersey County Sheriff's Office returned fire, hitting Durham as many as four times. Durham was pronounced dead at the Jersey Community Hospital at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander said.

Several shells also struck homes near the incident. Residents of the nearby homes said they slept through it until they were awoken by what they believed to be firecrackers.

