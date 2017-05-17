ALTON - Kevin Lucas, an award winning percussionist from Carbondale, Ill., will perform at the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, Ill. on Saturday, May 27, at 7 PM.

Kevin was recently featured in the Huffington Post, which said "The glue that ultimately holds this wonderful album together is the extraordinary vibraphone, marimba, and percussion work of Kevin Lucas, who is in my opinion the most talented percussionist since Lionel Hampton, Ginger Baker, and Tito Puente".

Scott Healy, a musician in the Conan O'Brien Band, said " Kevin Lucas has taken percussion to a whole new level, groove and musical intensity meets Mixed Martial Arts!"

Article continues after sponsor message

Kevin has 32 music industry awards and nominations internationally for his new album "Echoes in the Sand", which was a collaboration between Kevin and Grammy Award winning new age artist Ricky Kej. The album was released on Ricky's record label in Bangelore, India. In 2016, Kevin won the American Songwriting Awards in the Adult Alternative category for his song "New World Orchestra". He was nominated for three Global Peace Song Awards, two Hollywood Music in Media Awards and many others. He was also a finalist in the 2015 John Lennon Songwriting Contest.

Aside from the awards, Kevin performed marimba and percussion on Wouter Kellerman's 2015 album "Love Language" that was nominated for a Grammy. Kevin also performed on the official album for the 2016 United Nations Climate Change Summit. It was written for UNESCO and the United Nations through the organization 'Action Moves People'. Kevin performed marimba and percussion on 'Forest Nation'. Last December, Kevin's "Carol of the Bells" made the top 100 on the FMQB national radio charts. It was in rotation on KEZK and KLOU in St. Louis.

Kevin's music is classified as contemporary instrumental world style with African and Eastern overlays. Kevin puts on a very visually entertaining live show, which can be viewed in the videos on his website. "

To see Kevin Lucas in action only supports my claim of his genius", John Newell, The Global Bass Experience.

More like this: