ST. LOUIS – The record rainfall and subsequent flooding of late July dramatically impacted the lives of people in our own community as well as those in eastern Kentucky. Both areas suffered devastating damage and the communities are rallying together to rebound. The Raceway Gives Foundation (https://racewaygives.org/), the charitable arm of World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, is continuing to collect for the flood victims of eastern Kentucky.

While federal agencies and our local community pitched in to take care of our neighbors in the St. Louis-Metro East region, we want to remind everyone that what happened in eastern Kentucky can only be described as devastating. The tragic floods claimed 39 lives.

The eastern Kentucky area affected by the deadly flood is the hometown of several current and former members of our WWTR staff, as well as the current home of many of our special-event staff.

For those who wish to make a charitable contribution to the relief effort, Raceway Gives will provide a receipt for tax-deductible contributions. Donations may be dropped off at the WWTR ticket office at 700 Raceway Blvd. in Madison. Tax-deductible contributions may be mailed to: Raceway Gives, P.O. Box 200, Madison, Illinois 62060, memo: EKY Flood Relief Effort.

About Raceway Gives

Article continues after sponsor message

The vision of Raceway Gives’ (racewaygives.org, @RacewayGives) is to capitalize on motorsports technology emphasis and World Wide Technology Raceway facilities to create educational and career opportunities allowing all children in the greater St Louis region to accomplish their dreams while providing long-term regional economic impact. Engage industry stakeholders to broaden the motorsports audience, increase youth and minority participation, introduce career opportunities in the motorsports industry.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the only track in the world to host the premier series of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA . Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.

More like this: