ST LOUIS - World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, will host two job fairs in preparation for the 2020 events season. Many positions in a number of departments are available. Positions also are available at the Gateway Kartplex.

The first will be held on Thursday, March 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The second job fair will take place on Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The job fairs will be held in the infield media center inside the oval track.

The WWTR Sales & Marketing Department also needs college students for summer internships.

Prospective candidates should bring a resume and identification.

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

