March 31, 2020, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, now has a new attraction to engage race fans while also supporting local sponsors. WWTR has partnered with Xcite Interactive to launch a new, mobile trivia game for fans on Wednesday, April 1. The new game will be called WWTR Turbo Trivia. The green flag will wave on the new game at 8 p.m. Eastern on April 1. The second round will begin on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Fans will play by answering multiple-choice racing trivia questions. Players will select usernames and accrue points for each correct answer. Prizes will include items from WWTR and its partners, including Ballpark Village and the St. Louis Wheel in downtown St. Louis.

Xcite Interactive is the industry leader in branded sports entertainment, interactive gaming and innovative marketing. Its innovative software is used by over 130 teams worldwide, including properties in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Here is the link to play WWTR’s new Turbo Trivia game: https://wwtr.gamechanger.studio/turbo-trivia

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 ext. 119 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

