MADISON - World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will host a unique exhibition on Saturday, April 18, with the Vintage Indy Registry’s vintage Indy cars, which range from the 1920s to the 1980s. The owners of the spectacular machines from past Indianapolis 500s will test and make exhibition runs on WWTR’s challenging 1.25-mile oval. The single-day event will provide many unique opportunities for fans on the vintage Indy cars. This event is open to the public.

“We understand there’s a tremendous need for the vintage Indy cars to get some track time to work on tune-ups, provide drivers a chance to get familiar with their cars and provide shakedown runs,” said World Wide Technology Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair. “The machines are usually very limited on track time while participating at many of their showcase events with INDYCAR. We want to provide ample time for everyone spend an enjoyable day at the track, get plenty of laps in and prepare for the season ahead.”

Along with the standard track testing sessions throughout the day WWTR also will offer a Laps for Charity session for pace car owners and car clubs to benefit Raceway Gives, the charitable arm of WWTR. One unique aspect of the event, to be held in the final hour, will be a single-car “happy Hour” time trials session for fastest speed run bragging rights.

“The happy hour session is offered to enable drivers to make single-car, qualifying-type runs reminiscent of Bump Day festivities,” continued Blair. “In most cases, the cars share a crowded race track and the owners are never really provided an opportunity to run their cars at their full potential. This should contribute some excitement as the day draws to a close and provide lots of post-race bench racing content.”

Additional event information will be available for participants by contacting the Vintage Indy Registry. Spectator and Laps for Charity information will be updated at www.wwtraceway.com.

Friday, April 17

11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Move-in and registration

4 p.m. -- Driver and crew chief meeting

4:45 p.m. -- Cars pushed (or towed) to track for group photo

5:30 p.m. -- Group photo at start-finish line

6 p.m. – Racing at Gateway Kartplex

8 p.m. -- Garage closes, paddock secured

Saturday, April 18

6 a.m. -- Garage open. Move-in and registration for new arrivals (no entries accepted after 7:30 a.m.)

7:30 a.m. -- Driver and crew chief meeting

8 a.m. -- Paddock open to public; Cars pushed to grid; Engine warm-up

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry Icebreaker morning session

12:30-1:30 p.m. -- Racer break; Raceway Gives Laps for Charity

1:30-5 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry Icebreaker afternoon session

5-6 p.m. -- Happy Hour single-car speed runs (2 laps per car)

8 p.m. -- Garage closes, paddock secured

Admission and entry fees

Car and driver -- $300 (please contact Vintage Indy Registry for sign-up and eligibility information)

Restricted-area or race mode crew pass -- $30

Adult spectators -- $20

Kids 15 and under -- Free with paid adult

Raceway Gives Laps for Charity -- $50 per car (controlled lapping/photo opportunity with official pace car

For tickets and additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.