MADISON — World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will present its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Weekend on June 3-5. The track, located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis, will offer its fans a unique and exciting option.

Fans at the track may listen to the familiar, finely-tuned Motor Racing Network (MRN) broadcasts of the Enjoy Illinois 300 and Toyota 200 on their headsets. The new fan option is to listen to an all-star short track and television announcing team calling both races live from the announcers’ booth at the speedway.

Tony Bokhoven has been announcing and broadcasting for 30 years. Tony is most notably known as the voice of Knoxville Raceway – the Sprint Car capital of the world – for 26 seasons. His resume covers every professional motorsports genre, including MRN (select Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series events), CBS Sports Network (covering the World of Outlaws Sprint Car and Late model DIRTcar Series), NBC Sports Network (TORC Off-road Series) as well as the SPEED Channel, SPEED TV, DIRTvision and many other streaming medias. Tony travels from coast to coast, announcing for events at places like Eldora Speedway, the Chili Bowl in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Short Track Nationals in Arkansas and the Syracuse Mile for Super DIRT Week.

Eric Huenefeld is a 37-year-old native of Dakota Illinois. He announced his first race in 2000 at Freeport (IL) Raceway Park at the age of 15. He has since branched out and worked at over 60 tracks in 14 states, notably lending his voice to the ARCA Midwest Tour, USAC, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and the Big 8 Late Model Series. The voice of the ARCA Midwest Tour also can be found behind the microphone at Rockford (IL) Speedway and Lafayette County (WI) Speedway this summer.

Veteran announcer Jim Childers is celebrating 21 years behind the microphone at WWTR. His announcing career began in Kentucky at Paducah International Raceway in 1980. I 1983, he was named chief announcer of the Midwest Auto Racing Association (MARA) Midget Series. His talent led to job offerings with the ARCA Menards Series and USAC’s Stock Car Series. He has been the voice of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League since its inception in 2005. His 42-year career also has included time behind the microphone at the Chili Bowl in Tulsa, Terre Haute, Nashville Superspeedway, Memphis Motorsports Park and the Hoosier 100 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented By TicketSmarter entries are the stars and cars of the Daytona 500 and will include defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. This will be the St. Louis-Metro East’s first look at NASCAR’s new Next Gen cars.

The 240-lap, 300-mile Cup race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. Central on June 5. Leading up to the main event will be a NASCAR hauler parade and fan fest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis, Richard Petty Day on June 3, the #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic presented by Ranken Technical College at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, and the June 4 Toyota 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Fans are invited to enjoy the pre-race pageantry and concerts, the Enterprise Infield Fan Zone Experience, the Rumble Before the Road pre-race party and the new campground.

For tickets and additional information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media (@wwtraceway).

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway, ¼-mile drag strip, 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

