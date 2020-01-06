COLLINSVILLE — Local workforce agencies are teaming up with the City of Collinsville to bring together area business leaders, higher education professionals and workforce development officials from across the Southwestern Illinois region to discuss new apprenticeship opportunities.

State, federal, and regional workforce personnel will be on-hand Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville to discuss the opportunities and funding available for businesses to start an apprenticeship program.

“Employers we meet with throughout the region continue to look for new avenues to recruit and train employees,” Director of Madison County Madison County Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said.

St. Clair County Workforce Development Coordinator Matt Jones said both St. Clair and Madison counties worked together to develop a clear and effective apprenticeship path to assist businesses

“This could assist them in dealing with the skills gap so many employers say they are struggling to bridge,” Jones said.

In addition to workforce officials eager to share information about apprenticeships and work-based learning initiatives, the meeting will also feature several presentations by community training providers, businesses already utilizing government programs to develop and grow apprenticeship programs, and individuals who have benefited from training as an apprentice. Panel discussions and a question and answer session will allow attendees to have their own inquiries heard and discussed.

“The Southwestern Illinois Region is committed to increasing the partnerships and collaboration between employers, educators and workforce development agencies to meet the employer’s needs for a skilled and trained workforce for the growing economy in this region,” Fuhrmann said.

Event Information:

Southwestern Illinois Regional Apprenticeship Meeting

Location:

Gateway Convention Center

One Gateway Drive

Collinsville

Date & Time:

Jan. 23, 2020

9 a.m. to noon

