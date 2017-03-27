ALTON – Those driving northbound or southbound on U.S. 67 on the Clark Bridge in Alton will encounter some issues during the day beginning Tuesday and stretching to April 5.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced periodic daytime lane restrictions to begin between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, for northbound and southbound U.S. 67 on the Clark Bridge in Alton.

Weather permitting, one lane eastbound and one lane westbound will be closed at intermittent times between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. beginning Tuesday.

These lane restrictions are needed to make improvements to the highway lighting on the bridge, Joe Monroe, an IDOT spokesperson, said. He said it is anticipated this work will be completed by April 5, 2017.

The Department's maintenance crews and the Department's lighting contractor, Electrico Inc., will be performing this work. There will be no overnight or weekend lane restrictions, Monroe said. All lanes will be available during peak hour periods.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, consider alternate routes, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

