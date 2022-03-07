WOOD RIVER - Work is moving along as planned with the East End Retention Project, along Illinois 143 in Wood River, near the Kia dealership, Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup said late last week.

The project is funded by a 1 percent sales tax from a vote in 2019. Stalcup said pipe will be placed in the area to remove water. Also, he said a retention pond is in the works.

He said it is amazing how much the ground has been raised.

“Before that area was always saturated with water when we had heavy rains,” he said. “Sometimes before the water would back up and go across Illinois Route 143 when it was heavy enough. That problem will be resolved with this work.”

The area will be developed commercially once this East End Retention Project is finished.

“We haven’t had anyone decide yet decide to locate there but we have had some inquiries,” Stalcup said of the area just outside the Kia dealership in Wood River. “We are excited about the future development of that area with the retention project in place.”

