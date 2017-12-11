ALTON - Block and brick work was going ahead full steam Monday morning for the new concession and restroom facility at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker was ecstatic to see the work begin and hopeful of the future for the park with various changes that have been made in recent months.

“It was three years to get here, but we’re finally here,” he said. “Work started this morning on the concession and restroom facility. I am very excited about it and look forward to what these overall changes will mean for Alton and the Park and Recreation Department for the the future.”

