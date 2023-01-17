ALTON - The ongoing sewer separation in and around Downtown Alton continues. Below is information regarding some more road closures in the area.

Piasa Valley Area: 9th Street remains closed to thru traffic from Alton Street east to George Street. Pavement restoration is ongoing and should be completed in the coming weeks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Belle Street sewer work has moved north of the intersection of 7th Street. 7th Street east of Belle Street is partially restored, with some restoration work to continue in the coming weeks. The area between 8th Street and 9th Street on Belle Street has had a large amount of work completed which will be wrapped up in the next two to three weeks. Please use caution in work zones and where final pavement restorations have not been completed.

The next stretch of the work area will progress north to the intersection of 9th Street and Belle Street. New sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water mains will be installed in this intersection, with work starting on Jan. 18, 2023. The intersection will be closed, along with Belle Street south of 10th Street, and Belle Street between Atkinson and Piasa Streets. Local business traffic will be maintained throughout the construction in this area. Please follow signage and road closed barricades and drive carefully.Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.

More like this: