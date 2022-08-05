JERSEYVILLE - Active work continues on Illinois American Water's new Jerseyville Distribution Center. Above and below are photos of the steel erection and the start of interior construction.

Illinois American Water previously announced the construction of a new operations and distribution facility in Jerseyville.

Karen Cotton, a spokesperson for Illinois American Water, said the new facility will be located at 501 Mound Street in Jerseyville. She added that this is an additional investment in the region of approximately $8 million.

"Construction is underway for the new facility which will support improved operational efficiencies and excellent customer service," she said. "The 16,000-square-foot facility will include a customer payment window, maintenance garage with six garage bays, storage of tools and equipment, and dedicated operations and maintenance areas."

