Wordi Gras 2023

WORDEN - The Mardi Gras celebration, 'Wordi Gras,' in Worden was once again a huge hit, and Rick Landrem, of the Yellow Dog Bar and Cafe, said with the perfect weather on Saturday the event was simply “spectacular” this year.

Landrem said the beauty of the event is everyone has fun from young to old, and it is a perfect Mardi Gras celebration year in and year out. He said the event means so much every year to the businesses in Worden, including the Yellow Dog Bar and Cafe, which serves fresh Jumbalia all day long, along with corn dogs, cheeseburgers, and alligator on this particular day. The heavy presence of trucks, tractors (old and new), farm equipment, and country feel makes it special each year.

“Our food is homemade except for the alligator of course, which is brought in,” he said. “About 99 percent of the people who come that day know Worden exists because of Wordi Gras. It is a huge event. Once again, we didn’t have any problems, everybody was happy. We sold about 700 cases of beer and also had 80 cases of alcohol. It was a huge day for us.”

On this particular day, Rick said the Yellow Dog adds about 20-25 additional workers to get through the event.

The annual Wordi Gras Parade started off the event and it was again loaded with entries and fun for the crowd involved.

The first Wordi Gras was held in 2006 and it continues to grow year in and year out, Landrum said. Landrum sends the music was again spectacular in Worden and “Baywolfe” and “Cheers” bands were huge favorites on the day.

Drone Photography by Josh Hood from 618 Drone Service

