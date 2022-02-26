SEE VIDEO:

Wordi Gras 2022

WORDEN - Worden, Illinois, held their annual “Wordi Gras” on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The event is a Mardi Gras style celebration complete with drinking, live bands and an excellent parade, all put on by a small town that only has about a thousand population.

“We do Mardi Gras much better than those big cities!”, said one attendee. He went on to say “people come from all around to party at our Wordi Gras!”

Rick Landrem, (husband of the manager of the Yellow Dog Bar and Cafe), said “Wordi Gras puts Worden on the map! It’s grown from two guys driving their trucks up and down main street, (circa 2006), to thousands of people having fun every year!”

He’s right. There was plenty of fun to be had with all the great “rockin” music, fun parade, plentiful parking and don’t forget all the friendly locals. You might want to mark it on your calendar for next year.

