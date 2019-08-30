ALTON - Woody's Chicken, a family-owned and legendary Alton business, will close at its present location on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The long-term restaurant at 110 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton will be serving its last chicken on Friday and Saturday.

Some of Woody's favorites are not only the chicken but pork tenderloin, fries, mini tacos, hot dogs, toasted ravioli, cheese bites and shakes.

Christie Wooden, who owns the restaurant with sisters Cheryl and Candy, said for her sisters, this has been a life-long journey.

"My mom and dad started Woody's 60 years ago," she said. "With my mom and dad gone, I have had the restaurant with my two sisters for six years. I am 66 and I am ready to retire. It is sad because we have had so many friends as customers. As I have served customers in recent days I have broken up, knowing I am serving their last box of chicken."

Christie said on Thursday when word started slipping out Woody's was closing, people packed the place and the phone started ringing off the hook with well-wishers. She said Thursday customers stood in line for two hours for chicken, showing their devotion.

The restaurant motto for Christie and her sisters came from their parents.

"Mom and dad believed in hard work," she said. "That was how we were raised and they taught us you don’t get something if don’t earn it."

