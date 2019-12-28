CENTRALIA - Moory Woods led three players in double figures with 17 points, but it came up short as Chatham Glenwood defeated Alton 70-54 in the third place game of the 76th Centralia Holiday Tournament Saturday at Arthur L. Trout Gym.

Ky’lun Rivers added 16 points, and Ja’markus Gary scoring 10 points.

Alton led Chatham 17-15 at the end of the first quarter, then 32-27 at halftime and 51-44 after three quarters. Chatham outshot the Redbirds 19-15 in the fourth quarter.

The Titans were led by Eli Vogler with 18 points and 7 rebounds, Tyler Burris scored 16 points, and Logan Montray had 11 points.

Alton was 1-14 behind the three point line while Chatham was 4-11.

Alton is now 8-5 and will play Belleville East on January 3 at home.

