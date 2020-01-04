Woods Puts Up 25 Points for Alton but Redbirds Come Up Short Friday Night
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALTON - Moory Woods led Alton with 25 points, but the Redbirds came up short as Belleville East defeated Alton 70-61 in a home matchup on Friday night.
Camren Edwards and Ja’markus Gary scored 9 points each.
Belleville East led Alton 20-9 at the end of the first quarter, then 27-23 at halftime and 46-39 after three quarters.
The Lancers were led by Braxton Stacker with 27 points and Ethyn Brown with 25 points.
Alton is now 8-6 and will play Confluence Prep Academy at home on Monday night.