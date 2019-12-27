Woods and Schultze Help Alton Put Away TF North in the First Game of the Centralia Holiday Tournament
CENTRALIA - Alton won with ease Thursday night in the Centralia Holiday Tournament 78-62 over TF North Meteors.
Alton’s Moory Woods led the way with 27 points, while teammate Cameron Schultze had 16 points.
In the first quarter, Alton raced out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter. Alton then pushed the lead to 36-27 at halftime. Alton then came out in the third quarter and led 61-49. In the final quarter, Alton outshot TF North 17-13 to win 78-62.
TF North was led by Julius Byrd with 17 points and Justin Atoybe with 10 points.
Alton was 13 for 19 on the free-throw line while TF was 7 for 12.
Alton also was 9-15 from behind the three-point line. Woods was 4-4 while Schultze was 4-6.
