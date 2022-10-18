GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CAHOKIA CONFERENCE MISSISSIPPI DIVISION MEET AT SALEM HIGH SCHOOL

WOODRUFF, DOYLE FINISH IN TOP TWO, KIMBRO COMES IN FOURTH TO HELP SHELLS WIN TEAM TITLE: Roxana's Gabrielle Woodruff and Riley Doyle finished one-two individually and were joined in the top five by Raelee Kimbro to help the Shells win the team title in the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division meet Saturday morning at Salem High School.

Roxana won the meet with a score of 50 points, edging out Freeburg, who came in second with 52 points, in third place was Breese Central at 67 points, fourth place went to the host Wildcats with 75 points and Columbia came in fifth with 100 points. East Alton-Wood River had runners competing in the race but didn't have enough for a team score.

Woodruff won the race with a time of 18:20.3, with Doyle coming in second at 18:43.0, Madison Missey of Columbia was third at 19:12.3, Kimbro came in fourth with a time of 19:37.5 and Salem's Breanna Thurman rounded out the top five at 19:44.2.

In addition to Woodruff, Doyle, and Kimbro, the Shells saw Zoey Losch in at 22:03.2, Taylor Partridge was clocked in 22:13.9, Ridley Allen came home at 23:40.4 and Kaitlyn Garland was in at 27:16.8.

The Oilers' only runner was Gina Truax, who came in at 22:52.5.

In the Kaskaskia Division race, Dupo was the only team entered, had scored the perfect 15 points to win the team title. Valmeyer had only one runner in Peyton Vest, who came in second at 22:21.6.

