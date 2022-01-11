Woodland Elementary 4th-grader Abigail Godard

EDWARDSVILLE - Woodland Elementary fourth-grader Abigail Godard has been named a winner of a recent Storyworks writing contest.

Godard entered the “Back to Normal” contest in which Elijah knows he should be excited to finally be back at school, but everything feels so strange.

Godard was tasked with writing an email to Elijah, telling him about her experience in going back to school this year and explaining how it is similar or different from his.

Her entry presented a strong understanding of the story and proficiency in her ability to organize a response. Hundreds of entries are received each month and each contest requires students to demonstrate their critical reading skills and to apply their thinking to a rigorous authentic writing activity.

“Abigail is an excellent student who goes beyond what is expected,” said her teacher Mr. Rockwell. “She deserves recognition for her hard work and I am so very proud of her.”

