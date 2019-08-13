Stumpf, Colbert Are Overall Winners Of Wood River Police Department Foot Pursuit 5K Race

By COLIN FEENEY

WOOD RIVER – Wood River’s Cree Stumpf and Edwardsville’s Tanya Colbert were the overall winners of the Wood River Police Department’s Foot Pursuit 5K race held on Saturday at Belk Park in Wood River.

The race and festival was a fundraiser for a Fallen Officers Memorial that will be erected in front of the Wood River police headquarters on 500 Madison Avenue. The memorial will honor the only two Wood River officers and other officers from the entire St. Louis area who were killed in the line of duty.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to the race, a festival was held, with music, games and food, and an electronic police car was also raffled off, with all proceeds from the race and festival going to the construction of the memorial.

Stumpf won the men’s division of the race with a time of 18:12, finishing ahead of Jonny Rynerson of Alton, with a time of 20:28. Simon McClaine of Alton finished third with a time of 21:41, Mark Scandrett of Godfrey came in fourth at 22:01, and Tim Patridge of Alton was fifth with a time of 22:07.

In the women’s division, Colbert won with a time of 21:08, with Angela Reckelhoff-Mueller of Troy coming in second at 21:27. Third place went to Sydney Bloch of Edwardsville, who had a time of 24:43, Julie Eberhart of Bethalto was fourth at 25:01, and Ashlyn Ringhausen of Moro was fifth, with a time of 27:55.

In the men’s age group categories, D.J. Dutton of Bethalto won the 13-and-under race with a time of 22:49, McClaine was the winner of the 14-19 category, while Rynerson was the winner in the 30-39 race, Patridge won the 40-49-year-old division, Jon Campbell of Godfrey won the 50-59 race with a time of 37:31, and Scandrett was the winner the in the 60-and-over category.

In the women’s age groups, Bloch was the winner in the 20-29-year-old group, while Reckelhoff-Mueller won the 30-39 grouping, Anne Fritz of Edwardsville won in the 40-49 race with a time of 28:56, the 50-59-year-old winner was Eberhart, and Patti Brogan of Fairview Heights was the 60-and-over winner, with a time of 48:59.

A total of 57 runners competed in the race.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: