MEQUON, Wis. – Wood River's Katelyn Fitzgerald was named to the Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Spring Honors List for the 2019-2020 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits. Fitzgerald is a sophomore in Exercise Physiology. Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 70 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. The school is located on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.