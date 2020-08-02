Wood River's Katelyn Fitzgerald Named To Concordia University Spring Honors List
MEQUON, Wis. – Wood River's Katelyn Fitzgerald was named to the Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Spring Honors List for the 2019-2020 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits.
Fitzgerald is a sophomore in Exercise Physiology.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 70 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. The school is located on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.