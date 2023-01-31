Wood River's Erica Frost Graduates From University of Northern Colorado
GREELEY, CO. - The following local students were among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the fall 2022 semester. The students, degrees, areas of study, honors, and hometowns are:
Wood River, IL
Erica Frost, Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing Education
For more information about the class of fall 2022, visit https://www.unco.edu/news/articles/graduation-stories-fall-22.aspx.