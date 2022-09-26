WOOD RIVER - The wall has finally come down.

After the building at 7 N. Wood River Ave. in Wood River nearly burned to the ground on March 1, 2021, its future was in question. It wasn't going to be a cheap demolition job, and the first floor was relatively salvageable.

Since then the building has sat boarded up as work began on it. A plywood wall was built in front of the building and stood there for a long while before it was finally dismantled Monday morning.

So, after the building gained new ownership, it was announced that the building was going to be refurbished and turned into 1929 Pizza and Wine, set to become the region’s premier dining spot for authentic Neapolitan pizza in a modernized space.

The original plans included a rooftop patio/dining area and bar. The restaurant plans n opening its doors in November.

Work is still being done on the building, but tons of progress has been made and is expected to open on schedule.

For more information about the restaurant, check out their website at 1929pizzaandwine.com.

