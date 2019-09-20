WOOD RIVER - A Wood River woman faces multiple charges after hitting several cars early Thursday morning.

Susan M. Garrett, 39, of the 80 block of Marquerite, Wood River, faces the following charges in Madison County Circuit Court with felony charges of Aggravated Driving Under The Influence and four felony counts of Criminal Damage To Property Over $500.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Well said at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the Wood River Police Department was notified of a traffic crash in the 600 block of 2nd St., Wood River. Upon officer arrival it was determined Garret was driving a White SUV and had struck five parked vehicles in the 600 block of 2nd Street. Further investigation revealed Garrett had struck four other parked vehicles in the area of George Street and Beach Street in Wood River.

The investigation into Garrett’s condition led to her arrest for Driving Under the Influence. Garrett also struck a fence, pole, and a retaining wall in her travels.

Garrett was held in the Wood River City Jail pending formal charges. Garrett was also issued traffic citations as a result of the incident.

Bond was set at $50,000.00 on Garrett.

