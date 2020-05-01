WOOD RIVER - The City of Wood River will be flushing and testing fire hydrants during the week of May 4-8. Residents may experience some discoloration of their water.

"However, the water will continue to be safe to drink," the City of Wood River said. "Residents may want to avoid doing laundry during this time to avoid discoloration of clothing. If you must do laundry, make sure you check the water before you wash the clothes.

"Despite the inconvenience of the discolored water, it is necessary to flush fire hydrants to remove any sediment that might have settled in the water mains and also, to insure that the fire hydrants remain in good working condition."

If you have any questions, please call the Wood River Water Division at (618) 251-3133.

"Thank you for your understanding during this process," the City of Wood River said in a statement.

