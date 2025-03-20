WOOD RIVER - Wood River’s Tropical Sno location is once again open for the season.

Located at 1368 Vaughn Road in Wood River, Tropical Sno will serve the community’s favorite sno cones and, new this year, Dippin’ Dots. Owner David Zimmer is excited to engage with the community once again.

“Summer is always awesome when it comes around,” he said. “Everybody is about done with winter by the time we open up. Everybody likes to sit out on the patio and enjoy some Tropical Sno.”

Zimmer also owns Tropical Sno, Dippin’ Dots and Lotus Energy in Edwardsville, which is open year-round. He is excited to expand to the Wood River location for the third year in a row.

Zimmer predicts the introduction of Dippin’ Dots will be popular in Wood River. The Wood River Tropical Sno also has a drive-thru, which many community members take advantage of in the hot summer months.

While school is in session, the Tropical Sno stand’s hours are still adjusting. They are typically open from 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 2–9 p.m. on weekends. When school ends for the summer, they will stay open from 2–10 p.m. seven days a week.

Zimmer encourages the community to check the official Wood River Tropical Sno Facebook page for daily updates. He noted that they are currently training new employees, and he asks customers to be patient.

“It’s typically their first job, so that’s cool,” he added.

He looks forward to seeing the families and kids come out and enjoy another summer of Wood River Tropical Sno. For more information, visit the official Wood River Tropical Sno Facebook page or call (618) 210-8823.

