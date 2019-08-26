WOOD RIVER - St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River is planning a celebration for their 100th year anniversary in January, 2020. We are hoping to have various activities during the months previous to January and a big celebration in January.

We are asking anyone who has been affiliated with the church in any way to contact us. We are looking for anyone who has been baptized, confirmed, attended Youth Fellowship, was a Sunday School Teacher, was married in the chuch, families who have had a funeral, past Ministers, past Student Ministers, choir members, office workers, and if you attended Boy Scout or Girl Scout meetings.

Please contact Gladys (Hanfelder) Abernathy at 618 258-1272 or Phyllis (Hanfelder) Noble at 618 254-8501.