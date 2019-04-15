WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Spring Fest was well-received this past weekend. The week-long carnival is held in the parking lot of StorCo Self Storage. The event features a carnival, live music, drinks, and food.

The festival began on Friday. On Friday Dr. Zhivegas performed, then on Saturday MindBender and Climate Band were the featured bands.

This week's schedule shows:

Friday 4/19 | 7-11 | 5 Point Plan

Saturday 4/20 | 3-6 | Amped Up

Saturday 4/20 | 7-11 | Lady Luck

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the Springfest has been a success in the community and has strong corporate sponsors.

"The city was glad to partner with this event to provide another fun family outlet," she said. "The rides are open all through next weekend (due to weather). The city is appreciative of our corporate sponsors for the bands, Wood River Refinery Phillips 66, Bank of Edwardsville, Midwest Members Credit Union, Labor Local 338 and Republic Services for their sanitary donations. We are excited about the bands playing this Friday and Saturday."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

