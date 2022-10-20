Wood River Says Boil Order Lifted For Most Of City
October 20, 2022 4:56 PM
Listen to the story
WOOD RIVER - The City of Wood River Public Services said as of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, the boil order in the city has been lifted for everyone except those already notified on the north side of Ferguson and the south side of Lorena from 1st Street to Haller.
"We hope to have them lifted tomorrow," Public Services explained in a comment.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.