WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Water Distribution Department announced Monday afternoon that it is working the main break near Wood River Avenue and Ferguson.

Residents may experience an interruption in service or loss of pressure as they work to isolate the leak and repair the line or valves. If a boil order is issued, you will receive a notification on your front door, Wood River said in a statement.

The city added: "If you have lost water pressure or lost service - when service is restored you will be under a boil order. No door notices will be posted. Most of the town is affected."

Areas currently not affected - Those Serviced by Tower #3 (Illinois Route 111 and 255) Kendall Hill, Kendall Estates, Walmart, Route 143 Car Dealerships, Schnucks, Heritage Trails, Rock Hill Road (Wesley Eastward).

