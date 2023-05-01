WOOD RIVER - Phillips 66 celebrated April as “Good Energy Month.” Employees around the country participated in company-sponsored service projects and were also encouraged to donate their personal time to support local organizations. Wood River Refinery hosted three service projects during the month.

On April 4, 17 employees, including members of the Refinery’s Environmental team, donated 68 hours to support the Edwardsville Children’s Museum Micro Forest. “This is our third year supporting the site and it has been great to see the native trees start to grow,” says Melissa Erker, Director of Government and Community Relations.

In addition to providing volunteer support, Phillips 66 sponsors the interactive STEM Forest exhibit at the Children’s Museum and provided a $40,000 grant in 2022 to support the Citizen’s Science Program and new pollinator garden project.

On April 20, 16 employees donated 108 hours to support HeartLands Conservancy. During the full-day service project in the Raindrop’s Journey Exploration Garden at the Swansea Clinton Hills Park, the volunteers planted 1,300 native plants, spread mulch in the demonstration areas, installed tree cages and interpretive signs, and helped weed over 500 square feet of garden beds.

The Refinery selected HeartLands Conservancy for one of the service projects because Phillips 66 donated $100,000 in 2022 to support the new Raindrop’s Journey exhibit. “We think it is important to also invest sweat equity into local organizations who have received monetary donations,” says Erker. The Raindrop’s Journey exhibit demonstrates the cycle of rainwater within a watershed.

On April 27, 12 employees donated 48 hours to support the Boys & Girls Club of Alton. During the morning service project, the volunteers help repaint the teen room, filled potholes in the parking lot, and helped finish outdoor yard work.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Alton was a natural fit for an April Good Energy project after working with them on the new scholarship program,” says Erker. In January, Phillips 66 launched a new scholarship program that awarded 66 scholarships to Boys & Girls Club members in Phillips 66 locations. Wood River Refinery was able to work with the Alton and Bethalto clubs on the new program.

Complimenting the volunteer effort, Phillips 66 donates money back to organizations based on employee volunteer hours. The April projects will bring over $5,000 back to the three organizations.

“We encourage volunteerism with our employees throughout the year,” says Erker. “While we are highlighting our April projects, it is good to note that we hosted a service project with Community Hope Center in February and have several more projects planned through the rest of the year, including supporting the Lewis & Clark State Historic Site Education Day and the annual Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois STEM Camp. The direct work of our volunteerism really speaks to our goals as a company to providing energy and improving lives.”

In 2022, the volunteer efforts of Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery employees netted more than $150,000 in volunteer grant money back to local organizations through organized service projects and individual volunteerism.

About Wood River Refinery



Located in Roxana, Illinois, and jointly owned by Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy through the WRB Refining partnership, Wood River Refinery is operated by Phillips 66.

