Listen to the story

WOOD RIVER - After several months of proactive enforcement by officers of the Wood River Police Department, several arrest warrants have been issued for individuals who have been in the possession of controlled substance and/or methamphetamine, or have delivered controlled substance.

Thursday morning, the U.S. Marshals, East Alton Police and Roxana Police assisted the Wood River Police in executing several warrants.

Those charged in the cases were the following:

Clifford E. Manning, 26, of Wood River, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Hannah K. Roady, 24, of Roxana, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Melynda G. Rusk, 36, of Wood River, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Stephen J. Turnbeaugh, 31, of Wood River, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Beth A. Pettit, 35, of Wood River, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Class 3 felon

Christian R. Gordon, 21, of Wood River, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Class 3 felony

Charlotte R. Todd, 48, of Wood River, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Natasha N. Mason, 24, of Roxana, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Kandice M. Smith, 23, of South Roxana, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Rebecca A. Sheppard, 32, of Wood River, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Class 3 felony

Samantha M. Hamelmann, 25, of East Alton, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Class 2 and Class 3 felonies

Joshua M. Hertfelder, 26, of East Alton, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Melissa L. Holt, 38, of East Alton, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Kayla J. Welch, 22, of East Alton, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Article continues after sponsor message

Michele L. Scott, 46, of East Alton, IL has been charged with (2 counts) Unlawful Delivery of Controlled Substance. Class 2 felony

Meghan D. Tarvin, 20, of Alton, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Class 3 felony

Bryan J. Hicks, 32, of Alton, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Class 3 felony

Michael S. Suarez, 31, of Alton, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Class 3 felony

Emilie M. Bailey, 20, of Alton, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Class 3 felony

Amy L. Gray, 37, of Alton, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Craig A. Bass, 28, of Alton, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Jan M. Rose, 33, of Alton, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Michael S. Cummings, 38, Homeless, has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Cynthia E. Randle, 56, of Edwardsville, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Jasmine N. Louvier, 24, of Edwardsville, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Kyle C. Curtis, 23, of Moro, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Class 3 felony

Todd A. Schlechte, 48, of Livingston, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Brian D. Hodge, 30, of Jerseyville, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

Jennifer R. Haneline, 31, of Sawyerville, IL has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Class 4 felony

The sweep successfully arrested 18 of the above suspects. Those arrested were transported to the Wood River Police Department. If they were unable to post the required bond, they were transported to the Madison County Jail.

When briefed about the warrant sweep Wood River Mayor, Cheryl Maguire, responded, that she and the current City Council are in support of proactive drug enforcement by the Wood River Police officers.

"Continued efforts will hopefully deter drug use," she said. "We encourage the public to continue to notify the police department of any suspected drug/suspicious activity. "Many of these cases developed from citizens calling in suspicious activity."

More like this: