WOOD RIVER – With one of the busiest travel times of the year just around the corner, the Wood River Police Department is reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober to ensure that everyone gets to the Thanksgiving table safely.

“On regular days and holidays alike, law enforcement too often sees the results of impaired drivers and drivers not wearing a seat belt,” said Sergeant Greene. “They are both tragic and preventable. Whether you’re driving cross-country or across the street, please remember to wear your seat belt and plan for a sober driver for your ride home.”

Throughout the year, many traffic deaths and injuries could be prevented with the click of a seat belt or the choice to designate a sober driver. More than 30% of motor vehicle crash fatalities in Illinois involve an alcohol-impaired driver, and data shows drug-involved driving is on the rise.

Article continues after sponsor message

To combat these trends, the Wood River Police Department is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and local law enforcement agencies in a statewide effort to save lives by stepping up enforcement of seat belt and impaired driving laws.

Motorists will see this increase in safety patrols from Nov. 20 over the holiday weekend through the early morning hours of Nov. 30.

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT as part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.