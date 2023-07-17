Wood River Police Sgt. Aaron Burns, Wife, Sister, Represent His Department In Cycle Across Illinois Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Sgt. Aaron Burns and two others represented the Wood River Police Department in the 19th Annual Cycle Across Illinois benefiting Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors. The cycle across the state took place from June 12 to June 16. Sgt. Burns, wife, Kristen, and sister, Riana Whitehead, completed the entire 368-mile bike ride. Aaron escorted the two with a Wood River Police Department vehicle on the road, Wood River Chief Brad Wells said. Sgt. Burns and the two women represented the Wood River Police Department to honor those who lost their life in the line of duty and in honor of his brother, while his wife and sister rode in the 368-mile bicycle ride to honor the fallen. Det. Sgt. Burns lost his brother, Caruthersville Officer Evan Burns, in the line of duty, on Aug. 11, 2011. Article continues after sponsor message Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the members of the Wood River Police Department and community are very thankful for their dedication to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. "The riders and support members are a very special group of survivors." Kristen said she did train for the special race and it was difficult, but also at the same time very rewarding. "I am very humbled and honored to be able to represent the families of fallen officers," she said. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending